WPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: The WPL 2025 has already displayed some sensational action and teams are now going all-out against each other to edge ahead in the points table as the race for the play-offs intensify. In a blockbuster encounter in the league stages, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W) will take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W). It is a battle of the heavyweights as these are the two franchises who have won the first two seasons of the WPL. Both the teams had a good start to the WPL 2025 with RCB-W winning two in two and being at the top of the table. MI-W have won one and will look to secure their second victory against RCB-W. Women's Premier League Achieves 50-Match Milestone During UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Clash.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have suffered a lot of blows in terms of injury absence. Despite that they have found a solid partner to Smriti Mandhana in Danni Wyatt. Ellyse Perry and Smriti have been in form and the bowling has found much needed balance from Kanika Ahuja and Georgia Wareham. RCB-W are a well-settled unit now and it will be a tough job for MI-W to edge past them. MI-W on the other hand have some star players in their lineup including Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Shabnim Ismail. If even a few of them come off, it will be a very difficult challenge for RCB-W.

When is RCB-W vs MI-W Match in WPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

In the seventh game of Women's Premier League 2025, heavyweights Royall Challengers Bengaluru Women will clash with Mumbai Indians Women. The match is all set to be hosted on Friday, February 21. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W) vs Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) WPL 2025 match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 match viewing options below. Mithali Raj Hails Mumbai Indians Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt’s Knock Against Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025 Clash.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Match in WPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the WPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W) vs Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) WPL 2025 live telecast on the Star Sports Network channels and Sports18 Khel TV channel. For Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W) vs Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) WPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Match in WPL 2025?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide WPL 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W) vs Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app and website for free upto a certain time, after which they will need to subscribe to continue. It will be a close encounter as both teams have strengths up their sleeve.

