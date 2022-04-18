Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in match 30 of IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium. This win sees RR return to winning ways and climb back into the top four. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have lost three on the bounce and are in desperate need of a result. IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Scores 2nd Century of the Season During RR vs KKR Clash.

After being asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals were given a sensational start by Jos Buttler, who went on to score his second century of the season, Cameos from Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer helped them post a mammoth score on the board. In reply, led by Aaron Finch and Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata chased down the score with tremendous ease. Yuzvendra Chahal Takes First Hat-Trick Of IPL 2022 During RR vs KKR Clash.

RR vs KKR Stat Highlights in IPL 2022

# Sunil Narine played his 150th IPL game for KKR

# Jos Buttler scored his 3rd IPL ton

# Jos Buttler is the fourth player to score an IPL century at the Brabourne Stadium

# Obed McCoy made his IPL debut for RR

# Devdutt Padikkal surpassed 1000 runs in IPL

# Aaron Finch scored his 15th IPL half-century

# Shreyas Iyer scored his 2nd fifty in IPL 2022

# Andre Russell was dismissed on a duck for the third time in IPL

# Yuzvendra Chahal surpassed 150 wickets in IPL

# Yuzvendra Chahal took his first hat-trick in IPL

Both the teams will now turn their attention towards their upcoming fixtures in IPL 2022. Rajasthan Royals take on Delhi Capitals who are in need of a win. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders face off against table-toppers and high-flying Gujarat Titans.

