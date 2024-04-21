Rajasthan Royals is a team to beat at the moment in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. They are at the top of the IPL points table with six wins in seven matches. Mumbai Indians (MI) struggled early in the season but three wins at home keep the side in the hunt for the top-four finish. Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians earlier this season, and the MI side will be looking to take revenge for the same. IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Owner Preity Zinta Slams Fake News About Hiring Rohit Sharma as PBKS Captain

Rajasthan Royals is a top-performing side this season. The ‘balanced side’ has delivered on every front, whether it's setting a target or chasing a target. Jos Butler is in great touch while Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag are in top-10 batters in the IPL 2024 season. In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chalal led the league with 12 wickets until Bumrah overtook him.

As for Mumbai Indians, their batting lineup is getting in some, especially after the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan also showed their capabilities in recent matches. But the side is struggling in the bowling department. Except for Jasprit Bumrah, no other bowler is either economical or wicket-taker for the five-time champions.

RR vs MI IPL Head-to-Head

Mumbai and Rajasthan have faced each other in 29 matches in IPL. Out of these 29 games, Mumbai have won 15 whereas Rajasthan have come out victorious on 13 occasions. 1 match ended without a result. With very little to separate the two sides, their recent form could be deciding factor on Monday. Ashutosh Sharma Sweeps Jasprit Bumrah for a Six en Route to Maiden IPL Fifty During PBKS vs MI IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

RR vs MI Match Number 38 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Jasprit Bumrah Sanju Samson Rohit Sharma Jos Butler Suryakumar Yadav Trent Boult

RR vs MI Match Number 38 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

In the previous match, the Royals’ bowlers dominated the match picking up early wickets. We can expect a strong response from Mumbai Indians' top order to give their side a chance in Monday’s match. While Jasprit Bumrah is the sole ‘threat’ from the MI’s bowling arsenal, we can expect RR batters to make the most of the 16 remaining overs.

RR vs MI Match Number 38 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals sit at the top of the IPL 2024 points table and will be looking to firm their grip as early as possible, Mumbai Indians on the other hand will look to take points from RR to cut the gap between them. Both sides play an all-important game on April 22. The RR vs MI match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, starting at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Punjab Kings Captain Shikhar Dhawan Shares Heart-Warming Instagram Post With Son Zoraver’s Jersey Ahead of Clash Against MI in IPL 2024, Says ‘You’re Always With Me…’ (View Pic)

RR vs MI Match Number 38 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match. Also, Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season in India. Fans can enjoy a live telecast of the RR vs MI IPL 2024 match on Star Sports Channels.

RR vs MI Match Number 38 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c)/(wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee.

