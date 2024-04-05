Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. RR are still undefeated after playing three matches in IPL 2024 season. They are currently sitting in the second spot on the points table. RCB on the other hand only been able to win a single match out of four matches this season. RR will be coming in after grabbing an easy win over the Mumbai Indians (MI). Rajasthan Royals Release All Pink Jersey Dedicating to Women of Rajasthan for RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

RR is going well for now in this season. Their batting and bowling sections have been pretty balanced. The bowling lineup of Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and now Nandre Burger dominated the batting lineup of the MI. They restricted them to a below-average total of 125 runs at the loss of nine wickets. The batting lineup of RR chased down the total with ease in just the 16th over of the match. Trent Boult was awarded with Man of the Match. Preity Zinta Flaunts Her Radiant Smile As She Poses Alongside Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan After GT vs PBKS Match (View Pics).

RCB on the other hand faced the loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). RCB's top order failed yet again when it was needed the most. Virat Kohli stays at the top in the orange cap race. LSG batsmen completely dominated the bowlers of the RCB. Faf du Plessis and co will be looking forward to making a comeback and also want to get back their confidence.

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Both teams have been against each other a total of 30 times in which RCB has won 15 matches and RR has won 12 matches. Three matches have ended up in a no-result contest.

RR vs RCB Match Number 19 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Sanju Samson Virat Kohli Riyan Parag Mahipal Lomror Trent Boult Yash Dayal

RR vs RCB Match Number 19 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

The fans would be very willing to witness the key battle between the batters Virat Kohli and Riyan Parag and also how the RCB batting lineup plays out against RR's bowling lineup.

RR vs RCB Match Number 19 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

The RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match Number 19 will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

RR vs RCB Match Number 19 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2024 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels to catch the live telecast of the RR vs RCB match 19 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, has the TATA IPL 2024 online streaming rights in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match 19 free live streaming in India.

RR vs RCB Match Number 19 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C) (Wk), Riyan Parag, Ravi Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat (Wk), Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

