The Rajasthan Royals released their all-pink jersey during their Indian Premier League match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 6 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The jersey is dedicated to the women of Rajasthan and the franchise released a video for the same on their official Twitter handle. The video consisted of RR players such as skipper Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Avesh Khan who were wearing the pink jersey. The jersey was released by Rajasthan's Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara. MS Dhoni Sings 'Bole jo Koyal' Song in This Latest Ad for Electric Cycle, Video Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals Release New Pink Jersey for IPL 2024 Match vs RCB

