South Africa and Bangladesh will be aiming for maximum points when they face off against each other in match 30 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 02, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams have made contrasting starts to their campaign. So ahead of the SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup clash we take a look at the head-to-head record, key players and other things to watch out for. SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs Bangladesh, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

South Africa have played well since their opening day defeat to Australia, getting the better of West Indies and Sri Lanka, which has brought them right back into the race for semi-final qualification. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are yet to win their first game so far and their chances of advancing from the group are hanging by a thread.

SA vs BAN, T20 Head-to-Head

South Africa and Bangladesh have met each other 6 times in T20Is and the Proteas lead the head-to-head record with six wins while Bangladesh are yet to open their account. The teams have met each other just once in World T20s.

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30, Key Players

Quintin de Kock and Tabraiz Shamsi will play an important role for South Africa in the game while Mustafizur Rahman and Mishfiqur Rahim will have huge responsibilities for Bangladesh.

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30, Mini-Battles

Naim Shaikh vs Anrich Nortje will be one of the key battles to look forward to while Quinton de Kock vs Mustafizur Rahman will also be an important clash.

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 02, 2021 (Tuesday). The SA vs BAN encounter has a start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 03:00 pm.

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast South Africa vs Bangladesh match live on Star Sports channels. The SA vs BAN match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the SA vs BAN live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

SA vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 30Likely Playing XIs

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed

