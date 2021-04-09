A second-string South Africa side have a point to prove as they host Pakistan in the first T20I of the four-match series. Having won the ODI series 2-1, Pakistan would be high on confidence and would like to clinch the T20I series as well. The visitors already had a balanced team, and Mohammad Hafeez and Haider Ali's inclusion has strengthened the side further. On the contrary, South Africa is in all sorts of trouble and even collecting 11 players for the first T20I is a challenge for them. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SA vs PAK match. Pakistan Record Second ODI Series Win in South Africa, First Since 2013.

With big guns like Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje leaving the series midway for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, South Africa were left with a depleted squad and injuries to some more players including skipper Temba Bavuma has dented the side further. Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen will lead South Africa in T20Is, and he has a point to prove. On the other hand, Pakistan don’t have much to worry about and will take the field as favourites. As the opening contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for SA vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 team should be Heinrich Klaasen (SA) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be a good idea to go with four batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Janeman Malan (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK) and Haider Ali (PAK).

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) and Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) should be two all-rounders of your fantasy team.

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Lutho Sipamla (SA), Usman Qadir (SA), and Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Janeman Malan (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Haider Ali (PAK), Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Lutho Sipamla (SA), Usman Qadir (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

Babar Azam (PAK) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Fakhar Zaman (PAK) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2021 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).