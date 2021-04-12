South Africa and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in the second T20I match which will be held at the Wanderers Stadium. The first match had Pakistan winning the game by four wickets with one ball to spare. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 picks for the second T20I which will help you build your playing XI. But before that. let's have a look at how the last game panned out for the hosts. So the home team in the first T20I had only Heinrich Klaasen getting out on a half-century. Mohammad Hafeez Becomes Second Pakistan Player After Shoaib Malik to Complete 100 T20Is, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 1st T20I.

Titbits from others help the hosts come up with a total of 188 runs. Mohammad Rizwan was the one who scored 74 runs from 50 balls slamming nine fours and a couple of sixes. The remaining batsmen couldn't contribute much. Fakhar Zaman made 27 runs from 19 balls. Faheem Ashraf's 30 runs from 14 balls and Haider Ali's 14 from 8 balls proved to be crucial for the hosts. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below:

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for SA vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 team should be Heinrich Klaasen (SA) and Mohammad Rizwan (PAK).

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be a good idea to go with four batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Janeman Malan (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK) and Haider Ali (PAK).

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) and Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) should be two all-rounders of your fantasy team.

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Lutho Sipamla (SA), Usman Qadir (SA), and Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Mohammad Rizwan (PAK), Janeman Malan (SA), Babar Azam (PAK), Fakhar Zaman (PAK), Haider Ali (PAK), Mohammad Hafeez (PAK), Andile Phehlukwayo (SA), Lutho Sipamla (SA), Usman Qadir (SA), Shaheen Afridi (PAK)

Babar Azam (PAK) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Fakhar Zaman (PAK) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

