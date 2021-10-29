South Africa (SA) will take on Sri Lanka (SL) in match 25 in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The SA vs SL clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 30, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have had a mixed start to the competition and will be aiming at maximum points from the game. Meanwhile, fans searching for SA vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. SL vs AUS Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: David Warner Shines With The Bat As Australia Registers a Win by 7 Wickets.

South Africa bounced back from their defeat to Australia with a Sensational 8-wicket win against West Indies in their last fixture. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were unable to follow on their win over Bangladesh and were thrashed by Australia and David Warner in a routine victory. However, with both teams aiming to advance from the group, they will be aiming for a win.

SA vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Quinton de Kock (SA), Heinrich Klassen (SA) can be selected as the keepers.

SA vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Charith Asalanka (SL) could be the batters.

SA vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) can be the all-rounder in your team.

SA vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Maheesh Theekshana (SL) can be the bowlers.

SA vs SL, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Heinrich Klassen (SA), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), Rassie van de Dussen (SA), Aiden Markram (SA), Charith Asalanka (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Tabraiz Shamsi (SA), Anrich Nortje (SA), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Maheesh Theekshana (SL).

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) can be the captain of your SA vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Team while Rassie van de Dussen (SA) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2021 10:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).