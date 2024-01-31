BCCI secretary Jay Shah is set to continue as the ACC chairman for the third consecutive term as his tenure got extended unanimously by one year at the Asian Cricket Council Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, January 31. Jay Shah's extension was proposed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva for the second time and the nomination was unanimously backed by all the members of the ACC. Jay Shah to Ditch ACC Chief Post for ICC Chairmanship? Reports Indicate BCCI Secretary Aiming for Top Post in Cricket's Governing Body.

Jay Shah Re-Appointed As ACC Chairman

