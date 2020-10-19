Sachin Tendulkar mourned the death of his close friend Avi Kadam who passed away on Saturday (October 19) due to COVID-19 complications. Kadam, 60, played a crucial role in shaping Tendulkar and another former Indian batsman's Vinod Kambli's career. As per the Times of India, he was admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai, for the last two weeks after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Ultimately, he passed away after suffering a heart attack on Saturday morning. The legendary Indian cricketer took to Twitter and expressed grief over his friend's demise. Sachin Tendulkar Looks Cute as a Button In This Throwback Pic From His Childhood Days.

"At a loss for words at the passing away of my dear friend, Avi Kadam. A close friend of mine since school days, Avi was like family to me. Our memories of post practice catch-ups outside Shivaji Park will stay with me always. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones," wrote Tendulkar on the micro-blogging website while sharing a picture of his friend.

View Post:

At a loss for words at the passing away of my dear friend, Avi Kadam. A close friend of mine since school days, Avi was like family to me. Our memories of post practice catch-ups outside Shivaji Park will stay with me always. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ror2vSG9yy — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 19, 2020

A couple of days back, the Master Blaster, revealed his camaraderie with Kadam in interaction with TOI. "This is terrible news. It's a personal loss to me. It wasn't just me, but even Arjun (his son) who was close to him. Arjun used to call him 'Ravi kaka.' Arjun on his own was in touch with him and went with him for a tour to South Africa three years back," Tendulkar was quoted as per saying.

I was in touch with the doctors for the last ten days, and spoke to him only a couple of three days back, when he was in the hospital. I told him: 'You will be fine. We'll catch up when you get better.' The doctors and nurses attending to him tried their best, but unfortunately.." he further added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 08:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).