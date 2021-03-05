Sachin Tendulkar is set to return to the cricketing field once again as the Master Blaster will represent India legends in the second installment of the Read Safety World Series competition. RSWS is a T20 cricket tournament organised by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra to raise awareness about road safety and features notable retired players from India, England, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Road Safety World Series 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

‘Stepping on the field for India always gives me goosebumps. Looking forward to playing for our country, and spreading awareness about road safety through the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries,’ Sachin Tendulkar captioned his post where he shared some clips of him preparing for the competition and displaying his wide variety of stokes.

Hosts India will take on Bangladesh Legends in the opening game of Road Safety World Series 2021. The clash will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 05, 2021 (Friday).

Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by Yuvraj Singh arrived in Raipur on Tuesday for the series and will captain the India Legends team which consists of some of the biggest names of the sport such as Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Kaif among many others.

The T20 tournament features six teams from India, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh. Other superstars like Kevin Pietersen, Abdur Razzak, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Herschelle Gibbs, Muttiah Muralitharan and Marvan Atapattu will also feature in the competition.

