Chennai Super Kings has gotten back to winning ways. And how? They went on to crush the Kings XI Punjab in the Dream11 IPL 2020 by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. With this, the fans have heaved a sigh of relief as they were smiling again. Sachin Tendulkar also took to social media and congratulated MS Dhoni and men for their win. Irfan Pathan also hailed the team for their comeback. CSK had lost three matches consecutively and had been subjected to a lot of brutal trolls. Chennai Super Kings lost the toss and was put to bowl first. KXIP vs CSK, IPL 2020 Match Result: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis Infuse Life into Chennai Super Kings' Campaign, Shape Confidence-Boosting Win Over Kings XI Punjab by 10 Wickets.

KL Rahul scored a half-century as he scored 63 runs from 52 balls and played a vital role and in taking the team to a total of 178 runs. In response to this, Chennai Super Kings won the game without losing a single wicket. Faf Du Plessis and Shane Watson were the ones took to the team to a finishing line. Du Plessis has scored 87 runs and Watson went on to slam 83 runs. Both the players played 53 balls and took the team to the finishing line. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Comprehensive win by @ChennaiIPL. @klrahul11 and @nicholas_47 played well to put a decent total on the board but the way @ShaneRWatson33 & @faf1307 batted, they’ve made this chase look rather easy. Well done #CSK.#KXIPvCSK #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 4, 2020

Another one

What a come back !! ❤️@ChennaiIPL #@faf1307 @ShaneRWatson33 what a partnership 181/0 WIN BY 10 WICKETS Brilliant captaincy by when #csk Wr bowling 🥁 Perfect top order batting display !! 💪🏼 Good energies are back !! 🥁@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/ijghtVf5dh — thaman S (@MusicThaman) October 4, 2020

Happy Face

That's how it's done

And that’s how it’s done..!! #CSK actions speak louder than words..!! Enough said..!!! #WhistlePodu — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath) October 4, 2020

Irfan Pathan

Fantastic come back by #csk bowling was so much better on this flat deck. #Shardul #watson #faf — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 4, 2020

With this, Chennai Super Kings rises up on the points table and is now placed on number six with four points. Kings XI Punjab has occupied the last spot on the IPL 2020 points table with only a couple of points in their kitty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 12:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).