Sachin Tendulkar pulled out a prank on the medical staff at the team hotel in Raipur during a COVID-19 Test. Tendulkar, who is part of the Indian Legends team in the Road Safety World Series, had to undergo a routine coronavirus test ahead of their match against England Legends on March 09 (Tuesday). The Master Blaster decided to pull a prank on the medical staff during the Test and scared them to lighten the mood. The Road Safety Series resumed on March 5 after being halted mid-way through the tournament last year due to the pandemic. Hardik Pandya Ready To Make His Mark in India vs England T20I Series, All-Rounder Shares Video of Himself in Top Gear at Nets.

The video starts with Tendulkar sitting to take a COVID-19 test. But as a member of the medical staff takes the nasal swab, Tendulkar screamed in pain and pretended to have got hurt before smiling. The medical staff member was initially taken aback but was relieved when Tendulkar smiled and revealed he was only acting. His prank drew a huge laugh from behind. KL Rahul Can’t Wait to Take the Field at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Shares Glimpses from Training Session Ahead of IND vs ENG T20I Series 2021.

"I've played 200 Tests and 277 COVID Tests! A little prank to lighten the mood.😋 Kudos to our medical staff here for helping us to play for a cause!” he captioned the video. Take a look at Sachin Tendulkar’s video.

Sachin Tendulkar Pranks Medical Staff During COVID-19 Test

Tendulkar rolled back the years and smashed a 26-ball 33 to lead India Legends to a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh Legends. His partner at the other end impressed more. Virender Sehwag once again showed nothing had changed as he blasted a 35-ball 80 runs knock against Bangladesh Legends. His whirlwind knock helped India chase down a 110-run target in just 10.1 overs. India Legends are set to play England Legends in their next game.

