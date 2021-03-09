The five-match T20I series between India and England is right around the corner, and KL Rahul can't wait to get back in action. The dashing Indian batsman took to Instagram and expressed his excitement ahead of the series. Sharing a video from his practice session at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Rahul mentioned that he has been training at the venue for the past few weeks, and his experience is fantastic. The second-ranked T20I batsman looks in great touch, and England bowlers need to be at their prime to restrict Rahul from unleashing his carnage. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Series Opener in Ahmedabad.

"Been grinding at the Narendra Modi stadium for the last few weeks. The stadium and facilities are like no other. Can't wait to get out in the middle, in front of fans, at this one of a kind venue real soon," wrote Rahul while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. The comment section got flooded in no time as fans wished the opener to do well against Eoin Morgan and Co. Hardik Pandya Ready To Make His Mark in India vs England T20I Series.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, all the matches of the series will take place in the Ahmedabad Stadium, with the opening encounter scheduled for Friday (March 12). Rahul was part of India's Test squad but didn't get a single game in the series. However, he's sure to open for India in T20Is, given his stellar record in the format.

The series also holds great significance, with the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 set to take place later this year. Moreover, England are the top-ranked T20I team, and defeating them wouldn't be a bread and butter task for Virat Kohli's men.

