Hardik Pandya is all geared up to make his return back to the Indian team after over three months when the India vs England T20I series begins on March 12 (Friday). Hardik’s last match in Indian colours came during the T20I series in Australia last December. He was not picked for the Test series against Australia and also did not play the recently concluded four-match Test series against England. Unlike the Australia Test leg, Hardik was named in the Indian squad for the England Test series but not picked in the playing XI. Pandya is likely to return to the side for the T20I series. Virat Kohli Can Become First Batsman to Complete 3000 T20I Runs During India vs England Series 2021.

“Preparation done,” said the India all-rounder ahead of the T20I series. Hardik shared a video of himself batting and bowling at the nets. The clip starts with Hardik blasting a ball straight over the bowler’s head for a gigantic hit. The next ball goes over long-on for another biggie. Towards the end of the video, Hardik was seen bowling without any difficulty. Who Is Jasprit Bumrah’s Bride? Sanjana Ganesan or Anupama Parameswaran, Netizens Divided Over Indian Cricketer’s To-Be-Wife Amid No Official Reports.

He has not bowled since 2019 after undergoing shoulder surgery. He bowled only four overs in the second ODI match and did not bowl at all in the first and third ODI match against Australia and also in the three-match T20I series. Against England though, Hardik could return to bowling after bowling some overs during nets without much difficulty. “Can’t wait to get on the field on 12th,” he captioned the video. Take a look at Hardik Pandya’s video.

Hardik Pandya in Top Gear At India Nets

Preparation done ✅🇮🇳 Can’t wait to get on the field on 12th 🌪 pic.twitter.com/Nyr6Bys2EF — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 9, 2021

The five-match T20I series against England will begin on March 12 (Friday). The entire T20I leg of England’s tour of India will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which also hosted the final two matches of the Test series.

