Sachin Tendulkar Wishes 10-Month-Old Fan, Netizens Love it

Sachin Tendulkar and 10-month-old Fan (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 1: Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar commands a humongous fan-following not just in India but all over the world and this time 10-month old kid has stolen former cricketer's heart.

It all started after a Facebook user, Anand Mehta, wrote on his Facebook timeline, "Sachin Sir, Though you have retired from cricket, you will never gonna retire from our hearts. A small tribute to the 'Little Master Blaster' from our Little Master (Shresth Mehta) #MyNephew #10Months #Cricket #SachinTendulkar #TheLittleMaster #Hyderabad LB Stadium-186*. Guys, plz share to as many as possible. Our aim is that these pictures should be seen by Sachin Sir."

In the shared post, the little kid could be seen donning Indian jersey with Sachin and No.10 inscribed on it and is sitting on the field with cricket bat and ball.

As the post went viral on the social media, former Indian opener Tendulkar who was quick to reply.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Never too young for!! Thank you for sharing such beautiful pictures. I wish all the very best to 10-month-old Shresth and his family."

Never too young for 🏏😀!! Thank you for sharing such beautiful pictures. I wish all the very best to 10-month old Shresth and his family. https://t.co/tKWfCw1C95 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2020

As the post went viral, Twitterati have flooded the social media with their reactions.

As Tendulkar wrote, Anand Mehta commented, "My Heart is still not believing this..!! Yaaass..!! Mission Accomplished. Just a crazy thought that turned into a real one. Thank you Sachin sir for sharing this and giving blessing to my little nephew (Shresth Mehta)...You are the most generous human on the planet. We are truly Honoured."

A user wrote, "So lucky this Kid and his family that You shared.. May God bless with the power to this Kid like once he gifted to You, The Master Blaster."

Another wrote, "Thank you very much Sir for sharing this. We love you."

A post read, "What a gesture to share the post Y'CEY Greatest ambassador of the sport and an emotion of the country! Love you SRT."

"Sachin Sir, you are an amazing human being... Never be compared with others.. Love you loads," a user remarked.