Karachi, January 9: Targeting the PCB's cricketing set-up, former captain Salman Butt said that if Suryakumar Yadav was in Pakistan then it would have been tough for the star India batter to be a part of the national team in his 30s.

On the back of his impressive performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Suryakumar Yadav made his international debut in 2021 against England when he was 30. Suryakumar Yadav Scores Second Fastest T20I Century for India, Achieves Feat During IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2023.

"I was reading everywhere that he came to international cricket when he was over 30. I just thought he's lucky that he is Indian. If he was in Pakistan, he would've been a victim to the over-30 policy (there have been reports that the Ramiz Raja-led PCB didn't allow players who are 30 or above to join the national team)," Butt was quoted as saying on his YouTube channel.

Surya played a blistering knock in the third T20I against Sri Lanka as he wreaked havoc on Lankan bowlers and scored unbeaten 112 runs off 51 deliveries, his third ton in the shortest format of the game. Moreover, he finished the T20 series as the highest run-getter. Suryakumar Yadav Gives 'Special Reply' To Virat Kohli After the Later Lauds Him On Instagram (Watch Video).

"Those who are in the team, they are fine. Those who aren't in the team, they don't have a chance. Suryakumar broke into the team when he was 30. So, his case is different," Butt said. "The fitness, the batting reflexes, the batting maturity... it's like he already knows what the bowlers are going to bowl," Butt showered praise on Surya's impressive skills.

