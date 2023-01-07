Suryakumar Yadav is displaying a never seen before form in the T20Is as he converted his fifty into a 45-ball 100 in the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I 2023 at Rajkot. He took his time to set himself but then launched an assault on the Sri Lankan hitting them eight sixes and six boundaries to score his third T20I hundred. It is the second fastest T20I century scored by an India cricketer.

