Australian women’s cricketers Delissa Kimmince and Laura Harris got married on Sunday. The duo was dating each other for close to four years and decided to get married. Last year, Harris proposed to Kimmince after winning the Women’s Big Bash League 2018/19. Both the cricketers represent Brisbane Heat in the WBBL. Meanwhile, Kimmince took to her Instagram and shared pictures of their wedding. In a post, she also thanked everyone who made the wedding day special. Homosexuality Now Legal in India: List of Countries Where Same-Sex Marriage Is Not a Crime.

“Thank you to everyone who made our wedding day the best day of our lives. To the bridesman and bridesmaid thank you for being our sidekicks. To all our family and friends who shared this day with us, we are truly grateful for all the love and good times we get to share with you,” Kimmince wrote on Instagram. Taiwan Celebrates Same-Sex Marriage! Watch Video of Gay and Lesbian Couples Happily Exchanging Marital Vows.

Here’s Delissa Kimmince’s Post

Kimmince has represented Australia Women in 16 One-day Internationals (ODIs) and 41 T20Is. She made her debut 2008 and was part of the Australian team that won the T20 World Cup 2020 final against India in February.

