Sanju Samson and his obsession for toss coins is quite well known. Once again the Rajasthan Royals captain pocketed the toss coin after electing to field at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As soon as the Rajasthan Royals skipper won the toss, he picked up the coin and kept it with himself. The video of the incident was shared on social media and was further shared on the fan pages. While speaking about his love for the toss coin during one of the conferences. Rajasthan Royals Praises Chetan Sakariya After Scalping MS Dhoni's Wicket During CSK vs RR, IPL 2021 (Check Reaction).

"The coin looked really nice so I pocketed it. I asked the match-referee if I can have it, but he said no, it is now allowed,” said Samson during the post-match conference. Talking about the game, Chennai Super Kings put up a total of 188 runs on the board with Faf du Plessis contributing with the highest runs for CSK. He made 33 runs from 17 balls, slamming four boundaries and a couple of maximums. Moeen Ali also made a vital contribution with his 26 off 20 balls. As of now, the Rajasthan Royals have lost a couple of wickets.

Now, let's have a look at the video by one of the fans.

Sanju Samson took the Toss coin away with him once again. Will he get to keep it this time? #CSKvRR | #IPL2021pic.twitter.com/WbRvpLvK7Q — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) April 19, 2021

This is the 200th match when MS Dhoni is leading the Chennai Super Kings side. It would be interesting to see how the match pans out for both sides.

