Sarah Taylor Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About the Former England Wicker-Keeper Batswoman

Sarah Taylor (Photo Credits: File Image)

A cricketing giant, one of the best women's cricketer ever and an England great, Sarah Taylor celebrates her 31st birthday on May 20, 2020 (Tuesday). Taylor, who hit headlines when she and future England team-mate Holly Colvin were included in Brighton College boys' team, made her international debut against India in 2006 and went to play over 200 international matches for the Three Lions. She bid adieu to international cricket in September 2019 citing health issues two years after overturning her earlier decision to take an indefinite break from cricket due to anxiety issues.

Taylor burst into the limelight with a 61 against India in her just fourth ODI appearance and followed it with a maiden ODI century against Australia in the next series. Two years after her debut, Taylor completed 1000 run in one-day internationals becoming the youngest cricketer to do so. She was just 19 when she reached the milestone. On her birthday, take a look at some interesting facts about the former England wicket-keeper batswoman.

Sarah Taylor was born in Whitechapel in London on May 20, 1989

In 2015, Taylor became the first woman to play men's grade cricket in Australia

Taylor is the youngest women's cricketer to score 1000 runs in One-Day Internationals

Sarah Taylor is the only women’s wicket-keeper to affect over 100 stumpings in international cricket

Taylor is also the only wicket-keeper across both men and women's cricket to affect 50 or more stumpings in T20I Cricket

With 6533 international runs, Sarah Taylor is the second-highest scorer for England in international cricket

Sarah Taylor is the only wicket-keeper to amass more than 2000 runs in T20I cricket

Sarah Taylor is the first woman to be inducted in Legends Lane at Brighton and Hove County Cricket Ground

A flamboyant striker of the ball, Taylor usually opened the batting for England across formats and was part of the England side that lifted the 2009 and 2017 50-over World Cup trophies and also the inaugural ICC T20 Women’s World Cup trophy. Taylor is often celebrated as one of the greatest wicket-keeper batswomen if not the best of all.