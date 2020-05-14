COVID-19: England Cricket Team to Resume Training Under 'strict' Protocols

London [UK], May 14 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday confirmed that the men's team will return to individual skills-based training, beginning from next week under "strict" protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic. The board said by utilising venues across the country for individual sessions, it will be able to provide a controlled environment that ensures adherence to safety protocols and social distancing measures for players and staff as set out by the Government's elite sport return to training guidance."The ECB's plan has been designed in line with the Government's guidance, and we will continue to ensure we comply with their regulations as it develops," ECB said in a statement.From Wednesday, the ECB's Men's Elite Performance Programme will implement an individualised training programme for a number of bowlers, who are centrally contracted and invited through the county system.After a two-week period, once the bowlers have reached their desired loading efforts, dedicated batsmen and wicketkeepers will start their respective training programmes on an individual basis.The protocols state that each individual will observe "strict social-distancing, hygiene and temperature testing protocols" and dressing rooms and other venue facilities will be closed. Also, players and support staff will arrive in training kit ready to practice and the physio will have to wear personal protective equipment (PPE), funded by ECB, to treat injuries.The next two phases of training, which will be imposed by the Government in conjunction with the ECB's medical team, will be announced in due course. It is expected that the England women's players will resume training in late June.England Men's Cricket, Managing Director, Ashley Giles said the safety of players, staff and our community is their first priority throughout this protocol."These are the first steps for players return to training ahead of international cricket potentially resuming later this summer. The safety of players, staff and our community is our first priority throughout this protocol. We are committed to adhering to public health guidelines and Government directives intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Giles said in a statement."To be clear, we will only train and potentially play cricket behind closed doors if we know it is absolutely safe to do so and is fully supported by the Government. We are in constant dialogue with players, coaches and counties to determine what is possible during this period and what facilities will be available to us. We are thankful that we have a united front across all of cricket's stakeholders to prepare the players in a safe and secure environment," he added. (ANI)

