Scotland and Netherlands will be back in action in T20Is, following some blockbuster ODI action in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 action. Scotland are an in-form side as they have won four of the last six matches they played in the ICC CWC League 2. They did lose the last match against Netherlands which ended up being a thriller. George Munsey and Max O'Dowd. The two senior cricketers from both sides were at their absolute best, playing some sensational cricket. Netherlands are a more all-around and experienced side and they will look to give some strong competition to the rising Scotland side. Fans will look for some exciting cricketing action just like the last time the two sides faced each other. Max O'Dowd Shines With Unbeaten 158 As Netherlands Achieve Third-Highest ODI Chase in Thriller During SCO vs NED ICC CWC League 2 2023-27 Match (Watch Video).

Netherlands have a good mix of youth and experience in their team with captain Scott Edwards having the responsibility of organising the middle order and the experienced duo of Max O'Dowd and Vikramjit Singh providing momentum from the top. While the likes of Michael Levitt and Teja Nidamanuru are there in the batting too, it is the presence of the likes of Roelof Van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren which make them a more all-round side. Scotland meanwhile boast of some sparking talents like Brandon McMullen, Chris Greaves, Matthew Cross. Under the able captaincy of Richie Berrington and in-form George Munsey, they pack a strong punch.

Scotland vs Netherlands T20 Tri-Series Match Details

Match SCO vs NED T20 Tri-Series Date June 15 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Forthill, Dundee Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, and no telecast in India

When is Scotland vs Netherlands T20 Tri-Series 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Scotland will host Netherlands in the first match of the tri-series, on Sunday, June 15. The SCO vs NED 2025 T20I tri-series match 2025 match is set to be played at the Forthill, Dundee and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). New Cricket Rules: ICC Approves Changes to Two-Ball Rule in ODIs, Concussion Substitute Protocols.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Scotland vs Netherlands T20 Tri-Series 2025?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the SCO vs NED 2025 T20I tri-series match 2025 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Scotland vs Netherlands T20I tri-series match 2025. For SCO vs NED 2025 T20I tri-series match 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Scotland vs Netherlands T20 Tri-Series 2025?

FanCode has the live streaming rights of the SCO vs NED 2025 T20I tri-series match in India. Hence, fans can find online viewing options of SCO vs NED 2025 T20I tri-series match being streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, will need to buy a pass to watch the Scotland vs Netherlands T20 match. Expect a thrilling encounter here and Scotland to put a dominant batting performance and win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2025 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).