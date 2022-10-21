With a lot at stake, Zimbabwe and Scotland go up against each other in a Group B clash at the T20 World Cup 2022. Both these teams have had some good performances so far in the tournament and now, they would aim to give nothing short of their best as they clash in this do-or-die clash. Locked on two points each, both teams need a win to ensure passage to the Super 12 stage. Sikandar Raza, following his heroics so far, would hope to have a memorable shift for his team in this must-win game. But his task would be far from easy against a strong Scotland side. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated

Scotland pulled off one of the tournament's biggest upsets as they beat West Indies in their first match. They did do well against Ireland as well, but could not manage to win the game. Zimbabwe too had a same trajectory in the tournament so far as they began their campaign with a solid win. But they fell to a loss to West Indies in their second match.

When Is Scotland vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Scotland vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on October 21, 2022 (Friday) onwards. The SCO vs ZIM game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Scotland vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the Scotland vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The WI vs IRE match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Scotland vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Scotland vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

