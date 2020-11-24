Shafali Verma has in her own way revolutionised women’s T20 cricket in India. The hard-hitting opening batsman, who bats with a Virender Sehwag touch in her shots, is already the youngest half-centurion for India in international cricket. She broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record with a 25-ball half-century against West Indies Women last year. At 16, Shafali has already represented India in 16 WT20I matches and is one the country’s most promising rising stars in white-ball cricket. ICC shared a list of records the teenage sensation holds and called the shining star. ‘Dele Alli’s Sensational Catch Will Remind Fans of Ravindra Jadeja!’ Tottenham Hotspur Share Video of Footballers Playing Cricket, Twitter React

Verma became India’s youngest half-centurion in T20I cricket when she smashed 73 off 49 deliveries against West Indies Women on November 9 last year. She was 15 years and 285 days old at the time and surpassed Sachin’s record to become the youngest half-centurion in international cricket. Shafali with 163 runs was also India’s highest run-getter at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year. She scored 163 runs and also currently holds the record for best strike-rate in women’s T20I cricket. Virat Kohli Not a Bad Captain, but Rohit Sharma Is Better, Says Gautam Gambhir.

ICC shares a picture of the talented batswoman and called her a superstar. “Youngest Indian to make an international fifty – 15 years and 285 days. India's highest run-scorer at ICC Women's @T20WorldCup 2020 – 163 Best strike-rate in women's T20Is (min. 200 runs) – 146.24 @shafalisverma17, aged 16, is already a superstar!” they captioned the image. Take a look at the picture.

Shafali Verma Superstar At 16!

Verma has scored 487 runs in 19 T20I matches for the India women’s national team. She has hit two half-centuries. Both came against the West Indies and has a strike rate of 146.24, which is the current best in women’s cricket.

