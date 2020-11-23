Tottenham Hotspur players engaged in a fun cricket match during an off-session. The players were seen playing cricket inside the club gym and Dele Alli even took a sensational catch leaving fans impressed with his skills. Tottenham are currently on top of the Premier League after nine rounds. Jose Mourinho’s side are currently among the favourites to win the EPL title after beating Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday. The players made great use of the off-time and engaged in a fun game of cricket. Mohammed Siraj Opens Up on Decision to Stay Back in Australia After Father’s Demise, Says ‘Want to Fulfil His Dream and Play for National Team’.

Tottenham later took to Twitter to share a short video clip of the Spurs players playing cricket. Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Gareth Bale and Dele Alli were some of the stars playing the game. Ali took a sensational catch in the game with a brilliant piece of skill. He initially lifted the ball with a backheel and then held it with one hand. “How's that, @imjadeja?” Tottenham Hotspur captioned the image and tagged team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the video. IND vs AUS 2020–21: Virat Kohli Absolutely Not What You See on Cricket Field, Says Australian Spinner Adam Zampa.

Dele Alli Takes Sensational Catch As Tottenham Hotspur Footballers Play Cricket

Twitterati were left impressed after watching Tottenham players play cricket and reacted to the video. Fans of the club had a field day after watching some of their favourite players engage on a game of cricket. Take a look at some reactions.

Top Skill From Dele Alli

Top skills from Dele 😂 — Zeus (@superspurs34) November 23, 2020

Good in Every Sport?

Dele has to be the most versatile player in the league he's good in every sport — Andrew ʷ (@delstroyer_) November 23, 2020

Better Catch Than Jonty Rhodes?

Better than Jonny Rohdes. — Ankit (@Ankit_THFC) November 23, 2020

Favourite Player Playing Favourite Sport

My favourite player playing my favourite sport this can’t get any better 😍 — Matt™️ (@xthfcmatt) November 23, 2020

Mourinho’s Tottenham, meanwhile, will next be in action in the Premier League on November 29 (Sunday) when they visit Chelsea for their next match. Spurs are currently on top of the league table with 20 points after 9 matches. They have won six and lost just once in that time.

