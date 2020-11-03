One of the greatest all-rounders in white-ball cricket, Shane Watson has been receiving praises from all around the world after announcing retirement from all forms of the game. On the occasion, former Australian speedster Brett Lee also took to Instagram and paid a heartfelt tribute to his ex-teammate. While sharing a picture with Watson, the two-time World Cup winner called Watson’s career incredible and expressed his pleasure to play alongside him. “Watto, congratulations mate on an unbelievable career! It was such a pleasure to play along side you and call you a teammate. To be able to play the way you did right up the the age of 39 is incredible,” wrote the 43-year old. Shane Watson Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket After IPL 2020.

Lee also went to slam netizens for doubting Watson’s capabilities in the latter half of his career. “To all the keyboard warriors that doubted you, where are they now? Looking forward to celebrating with you with a nice glass of (wine emoji) when I get back. Not only are you a great mate but you truly are a champion Cheers mate To listen to Watto’s announcement go to @srwatson33 and into his stories,” Lee added further. Shane Watson Calls Time on IPL Career; Twitterati Pay Tribute.

View Post:

Earlier, Watson announced his retirement by posting an emotional video on his YouTube page. Although he admitted that the decision was tough, Watson also feels grateful for making his dream come true. “This closing chapter is going to be so hard to top, but I am going to try. I truly am forever grateful to have lived this amazing dream. Now onto the next exciting one...,” he said in the video.

Watch Video:

Watson brought curtains to his career after featuring in 145 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, scoring 3874 runs with the help of four centuries. Despite not bowling much in the latter part of his career, Watson has 92 IPL wickets in his kitty. In International cricket, Watson played in 59 Test matches, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is while scoring over 10,000 international runs and picking more than 250 wickets.

