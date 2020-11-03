Shane Watson has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their IPL 2020 campaign. Watson, 39, revealed his decision to quit cricket after returning home following a disappointing season with CSK in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. This is the first time CSK won’t be part of the IPL playoffs in its cherished history and exited the tournament following their nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. Watson, who has been IPL legend, soon retired from the game. His former IPL teams joined Twitterati in praising the ex-Australian all-rounder for his contribution to the T20 league. Shane Watson Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket After IPL 2020, Watch CSK Cricketer Narrate His Journey in Touching Video!

Watson was part of the Rajasthan Royals team that under Shane Watson won the inaugural IPL title in 2008. He represented The Royals until 2015 and also captained them on several occasions before joining Royal Challengers Bangalore for the next two seasons. But his time with RCB was a disappointment. He was, however, bought by CSK in the IPL 2018 auctions and Watson led them to the IPL title while also guiding the men in yellow to the final last year. Netizens were joined by ICC, Tom Moody and several others in paying tribute to Watson for his illustrious career. Take a look at some of the top reactions and tributes for Watson and messages of #ThankYouWatson keeps on pouring in.

Thank you for the Memories Shane!

🧢 59 Tests, 190 ODIs, 58 T20Is 💥 10,950 international runs 🏅 Player of the Tournament at 2012 T20WC 🏆 2007 and 2015 ICC Men's CWC champion 🇦🇺 Australian legend Shane Watson has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Thanks for the memories, Shane 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9gQELTn724 — ICC (@ICC) November 3, 2020

Shane Watson An IPL Legend

This will be remembered forever - the legacy of Shane Watson in IPL. pic.twitter.com/Ao7lj6FR3a — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2020

Special Memories of Shane Watson

Instagram story of Shane Watson (Special memories): - Picture with his dad. - Australia debut - 2006 CT. - 2007 WC. - 2009 CT. - 2015 WC. - Walking with son. And one was the Hundred in 2018 IPL final. pic.twitter.com/JDrbKwkcfU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 3, 2020

The Curtains closes on a Remarkable IPL Career

The curtain closes on a remarkable @IPL career. Congratulations mate you’ve done yourself proud and made every team you’ve played in so complete. #ShaneWatson — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) November 2, 2020

Thank You Watson

Shane Watson (IPL) Trophy - ✅ (2) Player Of The Tournament - ✅ (twice) Man Of The match in Final - ✅ Centuries - ✅ (4) 💯 in Final - ✅ Hat-trick - ✅ Hat-trick sixes - ✅ 4wkts in inning - ✅ 500+ Runs in a season - ✅(twice) 20+ wkts in a season - ✅#ThankYouWatson pic.twitter.com/QkagZsntHj — ༶•┈┈⛧┈♛♛┈⛧┈┈•༶ (@Chinnu__Darling) November 2, 2020

Miss You Champ!

Watson For CSK : • 43 Innings • 1252 Runs • 7 Half Centuries • 2 Centuries • 1,252 Runs Miss u champ 💔.😣.. This innings will be remembered forever ❣️💛 Shane Watson ❣️💛#ThankYouWatson 💛 pic.twitter.com/t9xOpuVRWE — ☬⋆Alóñe ༒wãlkér⋆☬ (@Arjunaadhf_123) November 2, 2020

One of Biggest Match Winners in IPL History

Shane Watson in IPL: - 3874 runs & 92 wickets. - Man of the tournament in 2008. - Man of the tournament in 2013. - 52 vs DD in 2008 Semi-final. - 117* vs SRH in 2018 Final. - 50 vs DC in 2019 Qualifier. - 80 vs MI in 2019 Final. One of the biggest match-winner ever in IPL. pic.twitter.com/7izmZD8qoK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 2, 2020

Farewell Shane Watson

Thank you for the Memories

WATTO!!! A true legend of the game. Thanks for the memories @ShaneRWatson33 . Wishing you the best of luck in your next chapter... #CPL20 #ThankYouWatson #ShaneWatson #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/aycSCo7qGh — CPL T20 (@CPL) November 3, 2020

This season, however, had been a disappointment for both Watson and CSK. The 39-year-old all-rounder played 11 matches in IPL 2020 and could score only 299 runs with just two half-centuries as CSK ended their campaign at the seventh position with 12 points from 14 matches. But despite his poor outings this season, Watson retires as an all-time IPL legend. He played in 145 IPL matches and scored 3847 runs, including four hundreds, at a strike rate of 137.91. Watson also took 92 wickets in the IPL although he didn’t bowl in the last two seasons of the IPL.

