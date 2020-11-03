Shane Watson has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their IPL 2020 campaign. Watson, 39, revealed his decision to quit cricket after returning home following a disappointing season with CSK in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. This is the first time CSK won’t be part of the IPL playoffs in its cherished history and exited the tournament following their nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. Watson, who has been IPL legend, soon retired from the game. His former IPL teams joined Twitterati in praising the ex-Australian all-rounder for his contribution to the T20 league. Shane Watson Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket After IPL 2020, Watch CSK Cricketer Narrate His Journey in Touching Video!

Watson was part of the Rajasthan Royals team that under Shane Watson won the inaugural IPL title in 2008. He represented The Royals until 2015 and also captained them on several occasions before joining Royal Challengers Bangalore for the next two seasons. But his time with RCB was a disappointment. He was, however, bought by CSK in the IPL 2018 auctions and Watson led them to the IPL title while also guiding the men in yellow to the final last year. Netizens were joined by ICC, Tom Moody and several others in paying tribute to Watson for his illustrious career. Take a look at some of the top reactions and tributes for Watson and messages of #ThankYouWatson keeps on pouring in.

This season, however, had been a disappointment for both Watson and CSK. The 39-year-old all-rounder played 11 matches in IPL 2020 and could score only 299 runs with just two half-centuries as CSK ended their campaign at the seventh position with 12 points from 14 matches. But despite his poor outings this season, Watson retires as an all-time IPL legend. He played in 145 IPL matches and scored 3847 runs, including four hundreds, at a strike rate of 137.91. Watson also took 92 wickets in the IPL although he didn’t bowl in the last two seasons of the IPL.

