Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after CSK were knocked out of IPL 2020. Watson, 39, took to social media to announce his decision to retire from the game and also hinted at the start of something new on Tuesday. CSK’s IPL campaign drew to an end following their nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab in their final IPL 2020 group stage game. Watson didn’t play the last match but had been in poor touch in the 11 matches he played this season with only two half-centuries to his name. Shane Watson Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket After IPL 2020, Watch CSK Cricketer Narrate His Journey in Touching Video!

Watson shared a video on his YouTube channel where he revealed he wanted to play for Australia right from the moment his mother took him to watch a Test match when he was five years old. “It all started as a dream as a young kid saying to my Mum, as I watched a Test match, that I want to play for Australia. Now as I officially announce my retirement from all cricket I feel crazily lucky to live my dream,” the 39-year-old said in the video. Take a look at the video.

Shane Watson Announces Retirement in Touching Video

“This closing chapter is going to be so hard to top, but I am going to try. I truly am forever grateful to have lived this amazing dream. Now onto the next exciting one...,” he had also tweeted after announcing his decision to bid adieu to the game. Take a look at the tweet.

Shane Watson Announces Retirement

This closing chapter is going to be so hard to top, but I am going to try. I truly am forever grateful to have lived this amazing dream. Now onto the next exciting one...#thankyou https://t.co/Og8aiBcWpE — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) November 3, 2020

He retires after playing 145 IPL matches and scored 3874 runs, which includes four centuries, at a strike rate of 137.91. Watson also took 92 wickets in the Indian Premier League. He was part of the Rajasthan Royals side that lifted the inaugural IPL title in 2008 and also won the tournament for a second time with CSK in 2018. In Australian colours, Watson played in 59 Test matches, 190 ODIs and 58 T20Is while scoring over 10,000 international runs.

