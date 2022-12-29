Karachi, Dec 29: Continuing with their policy of bringing back seasoned players that have been in the wilderness for the last few years, the Shahid Afridi-led interim selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board has included opener Sharjeel Khan and left-handed batter Shan Masood among a list of probables for the upcoming One-day International (ODI) series against New Zealand. The men's interim national selection committee has also named six uncapped players in 22 probables for the three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches against New Zealand, which will be played here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on January 9, 11 and 13.AUS vs SA 2nd Test 2022: Australia Thrash South Africa by Innings and 182 Runs to Wrap Up Series

In a release on its official website, the PCB said the selectors will announce the 16-player squad following the conclusion of the Pakistan Cup and during the second Test, which will also be played here from January 2-6.

Sharjeel Khan returns after playing his 25th and final ODI in January 2017, while Shan Masood, who played against Australia in five ODIs in the UAE in 2019, has also been included in the probables list.

Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (injured) and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the squad for the ODI series against the Netherlands, have not been named among the probables.

Pakistan probables for New Zealand ODIs:

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan and Tayyab Tahir.

