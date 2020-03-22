Shikhar Dhawan Enjoys Playing Blind Pillow Fight With Family While on Self-Quarantine Amid Coronavirus Pandemic (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan Enjoys Playing Blind Pillow Fight With Family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading rapidly all around the world, people are forced not to step outside the home in order to not get affected. Well, staying in isolation might be a tough job for many people but not for Shikhar Dhawan. Taking to his official Instagram page, the destructive Indian opener shared a video of him doing ‘blind pillow fight’ with his family and he looked nothing but absolutely delighted. Pillow fight is a common game in every household. However, the Dhawan family is playing this game by covering their eyes in order to make it more interesting. Shikhar Dhawan Takes to Outdoor Exercise As Gyms Are Closed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video).

“Who said sitting at home can't be fun?! One must always find ways to spend good time with the family and entertain themselves,” wrote the star batsman while posting the video on Instagram. The COVID-19 pandemic has paused the sporting activities all around the world and hence, the athletes are not able to showcase their on-field blitzes. However, Dhawan has other ways to have fun and he’s is also inspiring his fans to stay at home in order to be safe. Meanwhile, let’s look at the video shared by the star batsman.

Watch Video:

The swashbuckling southpaw was last seen during India vs Australia ODI series earlier this year. Dhawan looked in some great form. However, he sustained a shoulder injury and was forced to miss the New Zealand tour. He returned for the three-match ODI series against South Africa at home. However, the tournament was called off due to the epidemic threat. He was supposed to represent Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020. However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed and speculations are that it can well get called off too.