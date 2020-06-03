Shikhar Dhawan Gets ‘In House Make Up’ by His Son Zoravar Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video)

Shikhar Dhawan and Zoravar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India's dashing opener Shikhar Dhawan is certainly enjoying a gala time amid the COVID-19 lockdown and one can visit his official Instagram page to verify the fact. The southpaw has been quite active on social media in recent times and is frequently posting intriguing photos and videos with his son Zoravar. On previous occasions, the left-handed batsman shared videos in which the father-son duo was seen dancing, playing cricket, doing home experiments and several other antics. However, in the latest video shared by Dhawan, he can be seen getting makeup by his little kid. Like Father, Like Son: Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture of His 'Duplicate' Zoravar.

“Some in house make up fun by my very own little Zoraver,” wrote the veteran opener while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. In the video, Zoravar was seen applying liquid foundation in his father’s forehead before doing other touch-ups. The netizens were delighted seeing the antics of the two entertainers and they showered their love in the comment section. Meanwhile, have a look at the video. Shikhar Dhawan and Son Zoravar Showcase Their Desi Swag in Latest TikTok Video.

View Post:

Dhawan was last seen in action during the 3rd ODI between India and Australia in January earlier this year. He, however, sustained a calf injury in that game and was forced to miss that succeeding New Zealand Tour. Nevertheless, he was set to make a comeback during the ODI series against South Africa but the tournament got cancelled owing to the coronavirus threat.

Meanwhile, many reports suggest that the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has been postponed indefinitely might take place in October as the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 is likely to get postponed.