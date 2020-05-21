Like Father, Like Son: Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture of His 'Duplicate' Zoravar

Zoravar and Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India's swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan is enjoying a gala time with his son Zoravar and one can visit his official Instagram account to verify the fact. The left-handed batsman has been frequently posting intruiging photos and videos with his little champ which showcases the camaraderie between the two. In fact, Zoravar also seems to have a carefree and flamboyant personality just like his father. However, Dhawan's latest picture on Instagram proves that the two are not similar but same. The southpaw posted a collage image with his childhood picture in the lower half and Zoravar’s picture in the upper half. Shikhar Dhawan and Son Zoravar Showcase Their Desi Swag in Latest TikTok Video.

"The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree," read the caption of the picture shared by the star batsman. Both the images look so similar that anyone will get confuse in the first sight. Hence, the image instantly went viral and the comment section of the post was filled with the reaction of shocked fans. Well, this is what you called ‘Like father Like Son.’ Meanwhile, have a look at the post. Shikhar Dhawan and Son Zoravar’s Volcano Experiment Will Give You Major Father-Son Goals (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree 😉 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on May 21, 2020 at 4:41am PDT

Recently, the 34-year-old batsman shared a video in which he was showcasing his desi swag alongside his little kid. Other than that, Dhawan shared many videos in which he was seeing, doing home experiments, playing cricket and doing various other fun activities.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to resume the training session of Indian Cricket Team at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. However, skipper Virat Kohli and his deputies Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are like to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city comes under the most affected region in India.