Shikhar Dhawan and Son Zoravar Showcase Their Desi Swag in Latest TikTok Video

Shikhar Dhawan and Zoravar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India’s swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan is certainly enjoying a gala time at home and one can visit his official Instagram page to verify the fact. The left-handed batsman has been frequently posting intriguing photos and videos with family. In his latest antics on the picture-sharing website, the veteran cricketer was dancing with his son Zoravar in a TikTok video. The video started with Dhawan doing some conventional steps. However, he son crashes the video while doing Bhangra. At the video, Dhawan also brought out the Punjabi inside him and joined his boy in doing Bhangra. Shikhar Dhawan and Son Zoravar’s Volcano Experiment Will Give You Major Father-Son Goals (Watch Video).

“Dance ki asli Jodi Like father, like son #tiktok,” read the caption of the video shared by the 34-year-old cricketer. Just like the caption depicts, the video is filled with Desi swag and also shows how Dhawan is spending a gala time while being in quarantine. Have a look. Shikhar Dhawan’s Quarantine Romance With Wife Ayesha Will Leave You in Splits (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

On several previous occasions too, Dhawan shared many interesting videos with his son in which the father-son duo was seen playing cricket, cleaning the house and doing some home experiments at home. Well, Dhawan is not just enjoying a great time as a parent but is also giving many of his fans major father-son goals.

With the restrictions being eased in the fourth phase COVID-19 lockdown in India, BCCI is planning to set up a training camp for Indian players at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Well, Dhawan will surely join his team for the practice sessions. However, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma are likely to remain stranded in Mumbai as their city is the most affected region in India.