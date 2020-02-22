Shikhar Dhawan’s Dancing Workout Video Is the Perfect Motivation to Join Gym (View Post)

Shikhar Dhawan’s Dancing Workout Video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Training in the gym is certainly a tiring process and it asks for a lot of effort and can well leave you exhausted. However, that’s not the case with Shikhar Dhawan who works out in a most entertaining way possible. To get himself going, the southpaw dances during his training as according to him, it makes gyming more fun. The Gabbar of Indian cricket team recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared his way of being fit. He posted a video in which he can be seen dancing along with working out and the clip might well be the perfect motivation for you to get fit. Shikhar Dhawan Relives Childhood Memories With Son Zoravar.

“The Desi boysssss! Working out and dancing is a beautiful feeling. Makes it so much more fun! Have a good weekend you all!” wrote the 34-year old cricketer on the micro-blogging website. Along with Dhawan, left-arm chinaman spinner, Kuldeep Yadav can also be seem grooving during his gym session and it seems like many other cricketers might also be following his mantra. Well, Dhawan certainly has a great physique and he is also a live wire on the field. So, this way of working out has a proven outcome and many of his fans would also have adopted this method. Meanwhile, let’s look at the post.

As of now, the star cricketer is recovering from an injury which he sustained during the 3rd India vs Australia ODI at Bengaluru. In order to stop the ball, the swashbuckling opener dived full-length and injured his shoulder in the process. Nevertheless, the left-handed opener has a knack of making a terrific comeback and will aim to get back in the field as soon as possible.