Shoaib Malik Is Better Batsman Than Steve Smith When It Comes to Playing Spinners: Yuzvendra Chahal

File pictures of Yuzvendra Chahal, Shoaib Malik and Steve Smith (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has rated former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik as a better batsman than Australia’s Steve Smith when it comes to playing spin bowling. Chahal during an Instagram live session said that he was impressed by Malik’s technique of handling spinners during the 2018 Asia Cup. The spinner rated Indian captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma as top quality players of spin bowling apart from New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Yuzvendra Chahal Suggests Funny New Rule As ICC Contemplates Ban on Use of Saliva to Shine the Cricket Ball.

“Virat and Rohit are obviously quality players of spin bowling so they will be at the top. Also, Williamson makes life difficult for spin bowlers because he plays the ball really late, especially on a pitch that is slow,” said Chahal.

“I was bowling to Shoaib Malik during the Asia Cup and was impressed with the way he was taking singles of good deliveries. I realised that this player has a lot of experience and I think he is better than Steve Smith when it comes to playing spin bowling,” the 29-year-old added. Chris Gayle Mercilessly Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal, Says ‘I Am Gonna Block You on TikTok’.

It is no surprise that Chahal has rated Malik as a good player of spin bowling. The Pakistan all-rounder, who started his career as an off-spinner, is an established player against spin as sub-continent players are generally good when it comes to playing spinners.