Yuzvendra Chahal Suggests Funny New Rule As ICC Contemplates Ban on Use of Saliva to Shine the Cricket Ball

File picture of Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is considering prohibiting bowlers from using saliva to shine the ball. This comes after the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Though cricket, just like other sports, continues to be suspended, ICC is thinking about the new rule once activities resume. There have been reports of ICC discussing the idea of allowing the use of artificial substances to shine the ball under umpire supervision as well. Some bowlers feel if there is no shine on the ball it will give further advantage to the batsmen. Suggested Not Putting Saliva on Cricket Ball 10–11 Years Ago, My Idea Was Ignored: Shoaib Akhtar.

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also believes that banning the use of saliva will make bowlers somewhat helpless, particularly in the longer format of the game. "It will have an impact on drift and swing on the ball. So, in the end, it will become easier for batsmen," Chahal was quoted as saying by India Today. Chris Gayle Mercilessly Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal, Says ‘I Am Gonna Block You on TikTok’.

Chahal then came up with a funny new rule and suggested that once batsman hits a six, he should go and retrieve the ball himself. "So another rule should be added then that if a batsman hits a six, then he himself will have to bring back the ball," the spinner added in humour.