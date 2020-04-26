Chris Gayle Mercilessly Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal, Says ‘I Am Gonna Block You on TikTok’

Chris Gayle Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo Credits: Instagram/ IANS)

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been hogging a lot of headlines in recent times due to his TikTok videos. Along with being trolled by the fans, the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also made fun of the bowler due to his antics on the video-making app. The Indian captain even went on to call Chahal a ‘clown.’ Now, another star cricketer has joined the bandwagon in trolling Chahal and he’s none other than ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle. During a recent live session on Instagram, Gayle asked his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate to get off social-media as his posts are very annoying. Virat Kohli Brutally Trolls ‘Clown’ Yuzvendra Chahal Over the Leg-Spinner’s TikTok Videos.

The southpaw even said that he will block the Indian spinner and he will never see Chahal’s face again. “I am going to tell TikTok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now. We are tired of Chahal. I don’t wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you,” said Gayle to Chahal in live Instagram session. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah Join Hands to Troll Yuzvendra Chahal.

Earlier, RCB skipper Virat Kohli, while talking to AB de Villiers, said that he can’t believe that Chahal is 29-years-old and is playing international cricket. "You will not believe this guy is playing international cricket and he is 29-year-old. Just go and look at his videos. He's an absolute clown," Kohli said on Instagram live.

All these stars were set to showcase their blitzes in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the gala tournament has been postponed indefinitely and hence, fans are likely to miss the action in the T20 extravaganza.