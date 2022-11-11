Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketing star Shoaib Malik might make an official announcement of their divorce after the resolution of legal complications reports Pakistan based Geo News. Rumours about the separation of the star athletes surfaced a few days ago which sparked several debates and kept their fans eagerly waiting for the confirmation of the truth. With the reports surfacing of the rumours being true, the power couple's fans are set to go through a major heartbreak Amid Divorce Rumours With Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza Shares Latest Photo on Instagram

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are one of the most loved couples in South Asia. Speculations about complications between them began with a cryptic tweet by Sania Mirza in her Instagram handle. The tennis star also shared a picture with her son which added to the speculations. Sania, who lives apart from her husband Shoaib with son Izhaan Mirza-Malik, shared a picture together and added the caption, "The moments that get me through the hardest days" with the picture. According to the reports, the couple has decided to co-parent their son. Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumours Run Rife Following Indian Tennis Star's Cryptic 'Broken Hearts' Message on Instagram!

"The couple is not addressing the rumours due to contracts signed with different shows and legal complications", said the Geo News sources, adding that Shoaib and Sania have "several contracts to complete". The sources of Geo News further revealed that their "relationship has been strained before several times".

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 and welcomed their son in 2018. They are all set to end their stay together after 12 years of marriage.

