Born on September 8, 1999, Shubman Gill rose to prominence in the U-19 World Cup in 2018 along with the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and other youngsters. He was named the player of the series for his prolific run-scoring in the mega-event as India walked away with their fourth title. In the same year, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla owned franchise Kolkata Knight Riders roped the services of the star batsman for their team and ever since has played a vital role in the squad. In 2018, the U-19 star was a part of 13 matches and he scored a total of 203 runs. Gill scored one half-century. In the following season, he was a part of 14 games, scoring 296 runs with three half-centuries. On his birthday, let’s have a look at best innings by Gill in IPL so far. Shubman Gill Added to Indian Squad New Zealand Tour: ‘I Was Shocked for First 15–20 Seconds’, Says 19-Year-Old Cricketer.

Shubman Gill vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018

Now, this match was held at the backyard of the Chennai Super Kings and the high-scoring game witnessed Shubman Gill walking away with the limelight as he scored 57 runs unbeaten from 36 balls and led the team to a six-wicket victory. CSK had scored 177 runs and KKR ended up winning the game.

Shubman Gill vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2019

Shubman Gill scored 65 runs from 39 balls during the IPL 2019. KKR could not win this tie but Gill’s innings were remembered not only by the team management but also by the fans.

Shubman Gill vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2019:

Gill’s unbeaten innings of 65 runs from 49 balls against the Kings XI Punjab was a treat for all the fans of the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR won the game by seven wickets at the IS Bindra Stadium and the youngster walked away with the Man of the Match award.

On his birthday, we wish the youngster a very happy birthday. May God bless him with the choicest of blessings and may he soar more heights shattering more records.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).