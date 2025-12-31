As the 2025 international cricket season continues to unfold, India's Shubman Gill has emerged as the standout batsman, securing the top spot for overall runs across all international formats. Gill also leads the individual scoring charts in Test cricket. England's seasoned campaigner Joe Root has demonstrated exceptional form in One Day Internationals (ODIs), positioning himself as the highest run-scorer in that format, while Karanbir Singh has been the dominant force in Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Shubman Gill Poised to Join Punjab for Upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Matches.

Shubman Gill's Dual Dominance

Shubman Gill's prolific run-scoring has been a defining feature of the 2025 international calendar. The Indian opener not only holds the distinction of being the highest run-scorer across all international matches played this year but has also established a significant lead in Test cricket. His consistent performances in the longest format underscore his growing stature as a cornerstone of the Indian batting lineup. This dual achievement highlights his adaptability and sustained form across different demands of the international game.

Joe Root's ODI Prowess

In the One Day International arena, England's Joe Root has once again proven his class, leading the run-scoring charts. Known for his elegant stroke play and ability to anchor an innings, Root's consistent contributions have been vital for England's ODI campaigns throughout 2025. His current form reinforces his reputation as one of the most reliable batsmen in the 50-over format, showcasing both scoring ability and crucial match-winning contributions. Indian Men’s Cricket Team Schedule in 2026: Upcoming Team India Matches Including IND vs PAK in ICC T20 World Cup, England Tour and Other Full Fixtures With Venues.

Karanbir Singh Shines in T20Is

The fast-paced world of Twenty20 International cricket has seen Austria's Karanbir Singh rise to prominence as the leading run-scorer for 2025. Singh's aggressive yet calculated approach has yielded significant dividends, providing explosive starts and impactful innings in the shortest format of the game. His ability to score rapidly under pressure has made him a key player in T20I cricket, reflecting the dynamic nature of modern batting.

Most Runs In 2025

Player Nation Format Runs (Format) International (ODI+Test+T20I) Runs Shubman Gill India Tests 983 1764 Joe Root England ODI 808 1613 Karanbir Singh Austria T20I 1488 1488

Implications for the Season

The performances of Gill, Root, and Singh underscore the individual brilliance shaping the 2025 international cricket season. Their contributions are not only milestones for their respective careers but also crucial for their national teams' successes in ongoing and upcoming series and tournaments. As the season progresses, attention will remain on these top performers to see if they can maintain their formidable run-scoring consistency.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ICC). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2025 08:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).