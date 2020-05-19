Siddarth Kaul Birthday Special: 4/29 vs Rising Pune Supergiant and Other Brilliant Performances by the Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacer

Happy Birthday Siddharth Kaul (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indian pacer Siddharth Kaul celebrates his 30th birthday on Tuesday (May 19, 2020). Hailing from Punjab, the right-arm pacer can swing the new ball both ways and his bucket of variations makes him a great asset in the death overs. He has been a vital cog of Indian Premier League (IPL)-side Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last couple of years and has also represented India too. In red-ball cricket, he has been the cornerstone Punjab's Ranji team over the years. Below, we'll look at some of the best bowling performances by the veteran bowler. Siddarth Kaul Bags Hat-Trick During Punjab vs Andhra Pradesh Clash in Ranji Trophy 2019–20.

Kaul burst into the scenes in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2008. He was Virat Kohli's go-to bowler in the tournament and played a crucial role in India's triumph. Kaul played just handful of matches in the first nine seasons of IPL. However, he emerged as lethal limited-overs bowler in the 2017 edition of the T20 extravaganza and impressed one and all. As the star pacer turns a year older, we'll look back at some of his best performances.

4/29 Vs Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad

Kaul produced a stellar spell during Sunrisers Hyderabad's encounter with Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 2019. The right-arm pacer gave no chance to the opposition batsmen to free their arms and also scalped wickets at regular intervals. He dismissed the likes of Steve Smith and MS Dhoni as RPS could only post 148/8 while batting first. In reply, however, SRH's batting line-up was collapsed and the Pune went on to clinch the game by 12 runs.

3/24 Vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad

Another Siddharth Kaul special in IPL 2017 came against Mumbai Indians. The speedster jolted Mumbai's top-order in the first innings and tightened his side's grip over the match. He also went on to shatter the stumps of the dangerous looking Rohit Sharma. Riding in his performance, MI could only post 138/7 and eventually lost the game by seven wickets.

5/24 Vs Andhra Pradesh in Patiala

The star pacer enjoyed a purple patch in the 2019-20 edition of the Ranji Trophy. His best performance in the tournament, however, came against Andhra Pradesh. Kaul ran through Andhra's batting order and put on a bowling exhibition. The pacer registered a five-wicket haul which also included a hat-trick. His efforts proved to be fruitful as Punjab won the game by four wickets.

Kaul's next assignment was set to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, just like many sporting tournaments across the globe, the T20 extravaganza has also been postponed indefinitely owing to the global health scare.