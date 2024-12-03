Sydney, December 3: Australian legend Don Bradman’s 'Baggy Green' Test cap from the 1947-48 series against India was sold for an astounding $390,000, (Rs 2.14 crore) which rose to $479,700 (Rs 2.63 crore) after auction fees. The cap, believed to be the only known "Baggy Green" worn by Bradman during the series, holds immense historical value. Bradman’s performances in the 1947-48 series were nothing short of extraordinary. In what was his final Test series on home soil, the Australian captain amassed 715 runs in just six innings at an astronomical average of 178.75, which included three centuries and a double-century. Australian Cricket Legend Sir Don Bradman’s Debut Test Cap Sold for $340,000.

Bonhams, the auction house managing the sale, described the cap as a rare artefact and a direct connection to Bradman’s illustrious career. The cap was reportedly gifted by Bradman to Pankaj "Peter" Kumar Gupta, the Indian tour manager, reported Fox Sports. The auction lasted a mere 10 minutes but saw intense bidding from collectors vying to own the cherished relic. When the final hammer fell, the cap had fetched a winning bid of $390,000, making it one of the most expensive pieces of cricket memorabilia ever sold.

Bradman is regarded as the best batsman to have ever played the game, amassing 6996 runs in 52 Test matches, including 13 fifties and 29 hundreds. In the longest format, the renowned hitter has the most double hundreds (12) and the joint-highest triple hundreds (2). Yashasvi Jaiswal Chases Sachin Tendulkar’s Record, While Virat Kohli Just One Short of Surpassing Don Bradman Ahead of 2nd Test.

For Bradman, the Baggy Green represents a career that remains unmatched in cricket history. His all-time-high Test batting average of 99.94 has become an enduring benchmark. Don Bradman, often referred to as "The Don," has left an indelible mark on the world of cricket. His ability to dominate bowlers in an era of uncovered pitches and limited protective gear made him a sporting icon. He passed away in 2001 at the age of 92.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2024 08:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).