Where to Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team: The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh two-match Test series marks the beginning of ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh finished sixth and seventh respectively in the WTC 2023-25 and will be looking to do well in this cycle. Meanwhile, for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be Angelo Mathews’ last as he has decided to retire from Test cricket. Sri Lanka will be keen to give their former captain a fitting farewell. On the other hand, Bangladesh did relatively well is last cycle and they will be hoping to do much better this season.

SL vs BAN Test 2025 Details

Series SL vs BAN Test 2025 Date June 17 to June 25 Time 10:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Galle and Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, Sony LIV for Live Streaming, Sony Sports Ten TV Channels

Where to Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Matches Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2025 series in India. So, the SL vs BAN Test matches will be live telecast on Sony Sports TV channels in India. For live streaming, scroll below for all the information.

How to Watch Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

With Sony Sports Network holding the broadcasting rights for the SL vs BAN all-format series, live streaming of the Test matches will be available online on SonyLIV, Sony's OTT platform. FanCode will also provide live online viewing option for the SL vs BAN 2025 series, which will require a match pass to view complete matches.

