Prithvi Shaw is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2023. He is yet to make a good score in the first two games as he has found ways to get out in the games without leaving an impact. Prithvi has been in and out of the Indian white-ball team in the recent past and he has been presenting his case for selection more often than not. Although he faces tough competition from the likes of Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad, his high intent batting makes him a special case. Amidst this, Prithvi Shaw gets another setback as he gets booked by Mumbai Police. Prithvi Shaw Posts Cryptic Instagram Story After Involvement in Selfie Controversy With Fans, Writes 'Some People Will Only Love You, As Much as They Can Use You'.

Prithvi Shaw got engaged in a brawl with a social media influencer in February at Mumbai over an argument of clicking selfies. Shaw also lodged a complaint against the influencer Sapna Gill for alleged attack on him and on account of the complaint, police arrested her. Now, Gill has registered a complaint at the Andheri magistrate court accusing Prithvi of molestation, outraging the modesty and physically assaulting the complainant with a deadly weapon as stated by her lawyer Kaashif Khan. The complaint alleged the 23-year-old cricketer assaulted Sapna Gill with a bat during the incident. He also revealed that they have submitted a medical certificate as well.

The complain registered to the Andheri court by Sapna Gill read, " The Complainant states that, the above prima facie criminal acts have rendered the Accused & his friends liable for prosecution under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and thus, in the light of the above mentioned acts and in great anticipation, she has filed this present complaint before this Hon’ble Court for the offences under section 34, 120B, 144, 146, 148, 149, 323, 324, 351, 354 & 509 Section of the Indian Penal Code." Prithvi Shaw Selfie Row: ‘We Didn’t Beat Anyone, I Saw Them Beating My Friend’ Says Sapna Gill.

Sapna Gill is currently out on bail and immediately she has moved the court against Prithvi Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav. In the complaint before the court. Sapna Gill claimed she and her friend Shobhit Thakur are regular patrons of the upmarket club, where the latter spotted Prithvi Shaw who was partying with his friends and was allegedly drunk. When Shobhit, a cricket fan asked him for an autograph, Prithvi reacted with hostility and as Sapna tried to defend her friend, he outraged her modesty by touching her inappropriately and pushing her away.

