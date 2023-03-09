Prithvi Shaw took to Instagram to post a cryptic story days after his involvement in a selfie controversy with fans. Shaw had gotten into a scuffle with some fans, one of which included influencer Sapna Gill after he refused to oblige for a selfie for a second time. Shaw has been expressive on social media and he wrote, "Some people will only love you, as much as they can use you. Their loyalty ends where the benefits stop." Arjun Tendulkar Shows Support for Prithvi Shaw After Team India Batsman's Selfie Controversy, See Instagram Story.

Prithvi Shaw's Instagram Story

