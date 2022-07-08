One of the best players of his generation, Sourav Ganguly, celebrates his 50th birthday today (July 08, 2022). The current BCCI president is widely regarded as one of the greats to ever lead India which saw him earn respect and admiration from his peers and rivals alike. So as Sourav Ganguly turns a year older, we take a look at memorable quotes about him by cricketing legends. Sourav Ganguly Celebrates 50th Birthday in Advance With Sachin Tendulkar, Jay Shah and Rajeev Shukla (See Pic).

Born in Kolkata, to a businessman, Sourav Ganguly left his imprint on the cricketing world during his playing days. Aggressive and competitive by nature, the 'Prince of Calcutta' is considered the main protagonist behind India's modern-era success. He played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for the national team, scoring a combined over 18,000 runs. Here's what some cricketing greats had to say about Sourav Ganguly.

Kumar Sangakkara On His Captaincy

'From keeping the opposing captain waiting at toss, to playing verbal and mental games, he was a master at the art of gamesmanship'

Steve Waugh Praises His Great Rival

'Ganguly was the first captain that changed the perception of the way India played their cricket. Now, there's not much difference between Indian and Australian teams'

Rahul Dravid Was A Fan

'On the offside first there's God and then there's Sourav Ganguly'

Ian Healey Makes Bold Comparison

'Sourav Ganguly is the new Steve Waugh of mind games'

Wasim Akram Lauds The Indian Great

'He is a brilliant player and definitely a force to be reckoned with'

Sachin Tendulkar Showcases His Colleague's Strength

'Sourav’s greatest strength is his mind. He is hardworking – not only in the nets but also mentally. He bounces back.'

Kapil Dev With High Praise

'Sourav is really the best captain India has ever had'

The former Indian skipper is currently serving as the 39th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008 and from the game in 2012.

