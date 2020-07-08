One of the greatest players of his generation, Sourav Ganguly will celebrate his 47th birthday today (July 8, 2020). During his playing career, Ganguly established himself as one of the leading batsmen in world cricket and also as one of the most successful Indian captains of all time. The Bengal-born cricketer’s attitude as the country’s skipper is deemed by many to be the catalyst behind India’s success since the turn of the century. Sourav Ganguly Says 'I Would've Loved to Change Ny Game as per T20 Requirements'.

Born in Calcutta, India, Sourav Ganguly made his debut for the national side against West Indies in 1992 and was appointed as captain in 2000. The cricketer began his captaincy stint by leading the team to finals of the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy and since then, there was no looking back as Ganguly transformed India from the ‘nice guys’ of cricket to someone who were not afraid of a confrontation. Sourav Ganguly Reveals Why Sachin Tendulkar Never Took Strike on First Ball of Cricket Match.

Under his leadership, India became a force to be reckoned with in world cricket, dominating teams not only on their home patch but overseas as well. With Ganguly as captain, India won 11 of the 28 Test matches they played on foreign soil. So as the Prince of Calcutta turns 47, we take a look at some of the rare pictures from his playing days.

In Confrontation With the Umpire

With MS Dhoni

A Legendary Pic

Celebrating Historic Win

Legends

Gearing Up for Training

The Opening Duo

Celebrations in England

The Other 'No Shirt in Balcony' Moment

The Bengal Tiger

Sourav Ganguly drew curtains on a successful playing career in 2008 and post-retirement moved to the management level. He is the current president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and before this role, he was the President of Cricket Association of Bengal.

