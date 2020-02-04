South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI 2020: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for SA vs ENG Clash from Cape Town

Quinton de Kock (Photo Credits: Getty)

After losing the Test series 3-1, South Africa have a chance at redemption as they take on England in three-match ODI series. Quinton de Kock will be leading the side in the absence of regular captain Faf du Plessis and he will have a mountain of a task in front of him against the defending world champions. The first One Day match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on February 4, 2020 (Tuesday). Meanwhile, fans searching for SA vs ENG 1st ODI live scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary can scroll down. South Africa Vs England, Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

South Africa have included a lot of new faces for the 50-over series as players like Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Sisnda Magala and Lutho Sipamla have a chance to prove themselves at the international stage. England will be without first-team regulars such as Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Matt Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood have been called up for this series meanwhile the 20-over format specialist Tom Banton also gets a place in the England squad. Joe Root vs Andile Phehlukwayo and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out For in Cape Town.

Quinton de Kock will be the most important player for the hosts in this match as he was their best performer in the Test series as well. Lungi Ngidi will be the main bowling threat from the home side in the absence of Kagiso Rabada. Joe Denly will probably play in the vacant spot left by Ben Stokes and it will be a tough ask for the Englishman. SA vs ENG 1st ODI will be an interesting watch.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock (WK/C), Reeza Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne.

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow(w), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Joe Denly, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Matthew Parkinson, Dawid Malan, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Banton.